Presi students gherao dean over pending demands

Presidency University students on Thursday gheraoed the dean of student affairs on the

varsity campus demanding that the issues faced by them be addressed at the earliest.

The students are demanding the handing over of three wards of the boys' Hindu Hostel, that are being renovated, and

better sanitation facilities in the girls' hostel. An agitating student, Subho Biswas, alleged that the

Dean of Student Affairs, Arun Maity had refused to acknowledge the problems and said that only the vice-chancellor is a

competent authority to give concrete assurances on the issues. "We will continue our gherao till dean sir gives a

concrete assurance that the issues faced by inmates of the boys and girls hostels are addressed at the earliest," he

said. Maity has remained confined to his room since 3.30 pm,

a varsity official said. He, however, could not be contacted. He had earlier appealed to the students to come for

talks with vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia to resolve the issues.

Maity had said he could not give a date on the handing over of the boys' hostel wards.

The students had on February 3 and 4 gheraoed Lohia due to which she fell ill and was hospitalised.

