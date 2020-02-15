Inquiry ordered after students seen carrying desks in JK's Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch administration on Saturday ordered an inquiry after some students of a school in Mendhar sector of the district were seen carrying desks in a video that has gone viral on social media, said officials. The video which went viral shows some boys in their uniform shifting desks from the girls' high school to the boys middle school at village Ari on Saturday morning, the officials said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mendhar Sahil Jandyal ordered a probe and asked the inquiry officer to submit his action taken report at the earliest. "...some students were seen carrying desks from the girls high school Ari to the boys middle school Ari. It is totally unacceptable and misconduct on the part of the headmaster/teacher concerned.

"Deputy chief education officer Mendhar is hereby directed to enquire into the matter and take disciplinary action against the erring officer/officials and to submit action-taken-report to this office at the earliest," an order issued by Jandyal read.

