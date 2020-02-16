Pvt school in Karnataka in dock over dictat to students
A private school in the city has landed in trouble after it allegedly issued a dictat to its
students asking them not to converse in Kannada on the campus, prompting the Karnataka government to order a probe.
The international school at Channasandra here allegedly issued a recent communique to the students and parents not to
use Kannada on its premises. It warned that students found talking in Kannada would be
slapped with a fine of Rs 50 initially and if repeated, the penalty would be doubled.
The matter was brought to the attention of Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar by
some parents, who submitted copies of the purported letter and apprised him of the school management's alleged disregard for
the language of the state. The minister has written to the Principal Secretary of
his department to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report, official sources said.
