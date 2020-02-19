Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGI Inaugurates Health and Education Learning Program for the Underprivileged Students in Mumbai, India

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 11:00 IST
CGI Inaugurates Health and Education Learning Program for the Underprivileged Students in Mumbai, India

CGI has partnered with Vivekanand Seva Mandal, an organisation that promotes youth education for rural areas, to launch the Health and Education Learning Program (HELP), for the students of Swami Vivekanand Adivasi Ashram Shala, a residential school of 500 students, located in a remote area 125kms from Mumbai, India.

Through HELP, CGI aims to promote digital literacy and provide access to basic healthcare to the students. As part of this project, a website was developed by CGI professionals, which gives students access to self-learning apps and helps track their online and offline learning. Apart from onsite Doctor consultation, the website will maintain the online medical records of the students and an inventory of medical supplies at the school. In addition to the website, CGI will also upgrade the school's existing computer infrastructure. The project will significantly increase literacy, good hygiene and healthy eating practices among students, thereby improving their basic health parameters and enhancing proficiency in English and digital literacy skills.

"CGI is committed to help and improve the digital literacy and the overall well-being of the communities in which we live and work. Through the HELP website, we want to create a platform where underprivileged students get access to quality education and basic healthcare," said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI. "We hope that this access will empower and inspire them to be a part of the digital workforce and take up careers in technology."

"We are pleased to collaborate with CGI to provide these students access to digital learning and infrastructure facilities. HELP will help us bridge a gap today in education, this will encourage and equip these students to pursue their education and find suitable opportunities in our society," said Ketan Rajaram Bondre, Chairman, Vivekanand Seva Mandal, Dombivli.

In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants across major cities who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at https://www.cgi.com/en

About Vivekanand Seva Mandal

Vivekanand Seva Mandal (VSM) is an apolitical youth organization inspired by the 'Seva' (service) philosophy propagated by the great warrior monk Swami Vivekanand (1863-1902). VSM is primarily engaged in the areas of youth education and empowerment and development of underprivileged sections of the population.

Learn more at vsmandal.org/

For more information:
Lindsay Ang
Director, Communications
lindsay.ang@cgi.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091587/Computer_Lab.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091588/Sudhir_Subbaraman_and_Vani_Sharma.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063988/CGI_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea

There are no indications that there are cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a World Health Organization WHO official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country. At the moment...

UPDATE 5-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, television footage showed, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in C...

Uzbekistan detains 21 on suspicion of Syrian militant links

Uzbek police have detained 21 people suspected of being linked to an Islamist militant group operating in Syria, police said on Wednesday. Police said the detained men were under the ideological influence of another Uzbek man who was a memb...

Prince Charles opens new Tata JLR innovation centre in UK

Prince Charles has formally launched a new 150-million pound Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover JLR innovation centre, Europes largest automotive research and development facility of its kind, at the University of Warwick in central England to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020