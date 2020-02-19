Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deltek Appoints Caleb Merriman as Chief Information Security Officer

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Herndon
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:31 IST
Deltek Appoints Caleb Merriman as Chief Information Security Officer

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has appointed Caleb Merriman as its Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this position, Merriman will lead Deltek's global information security team in support of providing the best software and solutions to project-focused businesses around the world.

Merriman is an accomplished professional with more than 20 years of experience in senior information security positions at a broad range of industries. He joins Deltek from Guidewire Software where he managed the company's enterprise security program.

In addition to Merriman's security experience, he spent 22 years as a pilot in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Engineering Sciences and received a Masters' degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Phoenix.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caleb Merriman to the Deltek team as our new CISO. Caleb's strong security background and proven track record in managing security programs, plus his collaborative work style, make him a great addition to our team," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO of Deltek. "Our customers entrust us with their most mission-critical and sensitive data, and as a result we prioritize security in everything we do. We continuously drive security forward with investments in our products, people and processes, rather than simply responding to security threats. Under Caleb's guidance, we will continue to protect our customers and meet the highest of their security standards."

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010738/Deltek_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt, Tech Mahindra to launch blockchain district accelerator programme

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced on Wednesday the launch of T-Block Accelerator, an accelerator programme for Telangana Blockchain District. The programme has been launched in partnership with the Telangana government a...

No plan to merge Kalia scheme with PM Kisan Yojana: Minister

The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it has no plan to merge its ownfarmers welfare scheme, KALIA, with the PM Kisan Yojana. Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment minister ArunKumar Sahoo made this statement while replying to a questi...

Swedish prosecutor says may be close to solving Palme's 1986 murder

Sweden may soon get closure over the 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme after the lead prosecutor said he would either bring charges in the coming months or close the case. Palme was gunned down in central Stockholm in February 1986 a...

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020