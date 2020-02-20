Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board canceled the class 11 final exams after question papers of at least five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday. Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, and Manipuri were leaked, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) secretary Ch Biren Singh told PTI. The final examinations, which began on February 17, of all streams of class 11 have been cancelled as "concrete evidence regarding the leakage" was found, COHSEM chairman L Mahendra said.

The council has instructed principals of all the affiliated schools to return the questions papers "in their original forms as collected" by February 24, he added. Mahendra assured stern action against those found responsible and said the principals who do not comply with the council's direction will be considered as individuals responsible for the leakage. "Authorities of private institutions found guilty will have their affiliation canceled," he said, adding that the council will announce new dates for the exams soon. The exams were earlier scheduled to end on March 26.

