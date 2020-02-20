Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policy framework on GBV to be finalized for post-school sector

The first-ever policy framework to address GBV in the Post-School Education and Training System (PSET), aims to conceptualize GBV and define its manifestation in terms of existing laws and policies.

Policy framework on GBV to be finalized for post-school sector
The framework details the international and national regulatory framework for institutional and departmental responses to GBV. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology are currently finalizing the Policy Framework on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for the post-school sector, Minister Blade Nzimande announced on Thursday.

The first-ever policy framework to address GBV in the Post-School Education and Training System (PSET), aims to conceptualize GBV and define its manifestation in terms of existing laws and policies.

The framework details the international and national regulatory framework for institutional and departmental responses to GBV. It provides guidance around the structures, mechanisms, and processes that institutions must put in place to address GBV.

Nzimande said the leadership of Universities South Africa (USAf) is working with the department to develop a joint plan of action to address campus security, including preventing acts of violence and gender-based violence.

"This process will include a process to gather information on the status of safety and security plans and strategies on campuses across the country, and to identify urgent matters to be addressed at individual institutions.

"This will include looking at infrastructure requirements for better security on campuses that could be funded through the department's infrastructure and efficiency fund," Nzimande said.

Improved access for working-class and poor

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's priorities, Nzimande said the department will over the next 10 years focus on the effectiveness and expansion of its new bursary scheme in both the university and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges sectors.

"This year, we are providing R34.5 billion through National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to support students from poor and working-class backgrounds in their studies at public TVET colleges and universities," Nzimande said.

He said that over 580 413 NSFAS applications were received with 484 038 being new students and 96 375 returning students, as well as 264 642 applications from South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) beneficiaries.

"Amongst other achievements, we pride ourselves on the fact that in 2018 we undertook a due diligence exercise to quantify the historic debt of NSFAS qualifying senior students registered in the 2018/2019 academic year.

"Through this exercise, all returning NSFAS qualifying students with university debt were allowed to register provided that they signed an acknowledgment of debt form. This exercise was meant to effectively ensure that students with NSFAS historic debt will be able to graduate," the Minister said.

Government has also worked with the university sector to keep fees at affordable levels, while substantially increasing the funding for poor and working-class students.

NSFAS was introduced in TVET colleges in 2009 with an amount of R100 million - and by 2018/19 this amount was increased to R5 billion.

The department's plan is to significantly expand infrastructure for TVET colleges, including new institutions and campuses, as well as upgrading of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) so that TVET colleges become part of the modern digital era.

The Minister said the recently launched Centres of Specialisation (CoS) pilot is being prioritized for the training of 780 youth in artisan skills and will assist 26 TVET college campuses to improve their capacity to develop artisans with industry partners in 13 priority trades/occupations.

The National Skills Fund has made available R150 million to upgrade workshops at TVET colleges to meet industry requirements.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Game is on again between France and Germany as EU spars over budget

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande sealed a breakthrough deal on the European Unions last joint budget in 2013, negotiating in a backroom of a Paris stadium where Germany and France were facing off in a friendly soccer game.We did that in ...

UPDATE 1-Argentine bonds set for another fall after IMF green lights restructuring

Argentine bonds could take another hit on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to restructure its bonds, marking the latest chapter in the once-wealthy countrys long history of financi...

India-US trade deal: India hopes to reach understanding which strikes 'right balance'

India has been engaging with the US for quite some time, and we do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides, said Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while answeri...

Two undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail

Two undertrial prisoners, one of them a Bangladeshi national, escaped from Karimganjdistrict jail early on Thursday, a senior police officer said. Samsul Islam, a resident of Maulavi Bazar inBangladesh, along with fellow inmate Nasim Ahmed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020