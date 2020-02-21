New kete launched to provide learning support for students with dyslexia

A new kete of resources to strengthen support for students with dyslexia will provide extra tools for the new Learning Support Coordinators (LSCs) as they start in schools, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.

The Minister launched the kete in Wellington this morning, at the first of three induction forums for LSCs, who began work at the start of the term.

"I'm delighted to launch these new resources at the same time as I welcome our first LSCs, who are all experienced teachers taking on these new roles in schools," Mrs. Martin says.

"They show this Government's commitment to improving support for those learners who need extra help and deliver on the work we started with the 2016 Education and Science Select Committee Inquiry.

"Back then teachers, parents, and students themselves talked about the difficulties they had getting the support they needed – especially for those with mild to moderate or neurodiverse learning needs such as dyslexia.

"It is estimated that as many as one in seven children may have a form of dyslexia, and the new resources provide, for the first time, a simple way of screening for dyslexia in the classroom."

The Minister said the dyslexia kete will be a tool for LSCs to use and teachers and other literacy educators would also find them invaluable in helping students learn in ways that work best for them. They will also be helpful in supporting the families of students with dyslexia or dyslexic-type traits.

The Ministry of Education worked with experts to develop the resources including teachers, special education needs coordinators, and dyslexia and literacy learning specialists. "I would like to thank those that have participated and contributed to this work so far," the Minister said.

"The kete is one of a wide range of new tools and resources we are rolling out as we deliver on the six priorities of the Learning Support Action Plan launched last year.

"We're committed to ensuring all children benefit from getting access to the learning support they need - in a way that suits them and their whānau. This includes learners with mild and moderate needs and those who are gifted.

"Our Government's first two Budgets provided new funding for learning support of $619.7 million to ensure all of our students get a great start in their learning, and the support they need to progress and achieve."

The initial tranche of 623 new LSC roles has been allocated to 1,052 schools and Kura in 124 clusters around the country and 505 LSCs have registered to attend an induction forum.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

