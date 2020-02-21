Left Menu
Development News Edition

New kete launched to provide learning support for students with dyslexia

The Minister launched the kete in Wellington this morning, at the first of three induction forums for LSCs, who began work at the start of the term. 

New kete launched to provide learning support for students with dyslexia
“I’m delighted to launch these new resources at the same time as I welcome our first LSCs, who are all experienced teachers taking on these new roles in schools,” Mrs. Martin says. Image Credit: Storyblocks

A new kete of resources to strengthen support for students with dyslexia will provide extra tools for the new Learning Support Coordinators (LSCs) as they start in schools, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.

The Minister launched the kete in Wellington this morning, at the first of three induction forums for LSCs, who began work at the start of the term.

"I'm delighted to launch these new resources at the same time as I welcome our first LSCs, who are all experienced teachers taking on these new roles in schools," Mrs. Martin says.

"They show this Government's commitment to improving support for those learners who need extra help and deliver on the work we started with the 2016 Education and Science Select Committee Inquiry.

"Back then teachers, parents, and students themselves talked about the difficulties they had getting the support they needed – especially for those with mild to moderate or neurodiverse learning needs such as dyslexia.

"It is estimated that as many as one in seven children may have a form of dyslexia, and the new resources provide, for the first time, a simple way of screening for dyslexia in the classroom."

The Minister said the dyslexia kete will be a tool for LSCs to use and teachers and other literacy educators would also find them invaluable in helping students learn in ways that work best for them. They will also be helpful in supporting the families of students with dyslexia or dyslexic-type traits.

The Ministry of Education worked with experts to develop the resources including teachers, special education needs coordinators, and dyslexia and literacy learning specialists. "I would like to thank those that have participated and contributed to this work so far," the Minister said.

"The kete is one of a wide range of new tools and resources we are rolling out as we deliver on the six priorities of the Learning Support Action Plan launched last year.

"We're committed to ensuring all children benefit from getting access to the learning support they need - in a way that suits them and their whānau. This includes learners with mild and moderate needs and those who are gifted.

"Our Government's first two Budgets provided new funding for learning support of $619.7 million to ensure all of our students get a great start in their learning, and the support they need to progress and achieve."

The initial tranche of 623 new LSC roles has been allocated to 1,052 schools and Kura in 124 clusters around the country and 505 LSCs have registered to attend an induction forum.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta hails Saka impact after win at Olympiakos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Bukayo Saka for handling the pressure in his breakthrough season after the English teenager set up Alexandre Lacazette to score the winner at Olympiakos Piraeus in their Europa League clash on Thursd...

Tokyo to cancel or postpone major indoor events for next 3 weeks - jiji

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will to cancel or postpone major indoor events planned for the next three weeks as Japan tries to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Jiji newswire reported.The measure by Tokyo comes as the city pr...

Chinook helicopters operationalised in high-altitude locations including Siachen glacier

Indian Air Forces American-origin Chinook helicopters have started getting operationalised in the high-altitude locations including the Siachen glacier area in the Ladakh sector and are ferrying military equipment to higher reaches. The cho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020