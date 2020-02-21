Left Menu
Gopal Rai visits air quality monitoring station set up in association with Washington University

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:52 IST
  21-02-2020
Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday visited an air quality monitoring station established in association with Washington University for undertaking real-time source apportionment study. Talking to reporters during his visit to the model station at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Rai said if it is a success, it can be replicated across the national capital.

The minister said the government has joined hands with Washington University to have source apportionment study to obtain data on real-time concentrations of different sources of pollution. The study will also highlight the contribution of various gases, waste generation and local burning which are the primary factors in air pollution.

"The interim report will be submitted by the university next month and the model will be functional by June 2020," he said. He said the government would launch a targeted campaign based on the findings of the reports, which will help the government identify the real sources of pollution.

