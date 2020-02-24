Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six institutes felicitated under Utkrisht Santhan Vishwakarma Award

The valedictory function of Vishwakarma Awards 2019 was organised in the All India Council for Technical Education.

Six institutes felicitated under Utkrisht Santhan Vishwakarma Award
Shri Nishank said that AICTE is continuously doing a good job by giving industry-based education. Image Credit: Twitter(@HRDMinistry)

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank presents Vishwakarma Awards 2019 to the winners in New Delhi today. The valedictory function of Vishwakarma Awards 2019 was organised in the All India Council for Technical Education. A total of 23 teams under various subcategories were the recipient of the Chatra Vishwakarma Awards (CVA). Six institutes were felicitated by the Union Minister under the Utkrisht Santhan Vishwakarma Award (USVA).

Speaking on the occasion Shri Nishank congratulated all the awardees and said that this moment inspires everyone. Union Minister said that "I got to know that among 6676 teams, 117 teams selected for the final and among them 23 teams got the awards in different categories, this shows that India has lots of talent". He further said that all the teams have great potential and very special. These students are an asset to the country, he added. He further said that students from different teams have set the new benchmarks for the others.

Shri Nishank said that AICTE is continuously doing a good job by giving industry-based education. He said that projects created by students from different teams are solving the problem of the common man. Union Minister apples AICTE to give more chances to such students because they are future of India. He also appreciated NITI Ayog and IIT Delhi for supporting students by bringing their ideas into reality.

AICTE has been organizing Vishwakarma Awards since the year 2017. The awards have been instituted for promoting the innovative spirit and scientific temperament for the holistic development of society through the stakeholders of its approved institutes. The Awards are aimed at motivating young individuals, inspiring leaders and institutions/ organizations to raise their performance in their specific domains leading to significant contribution towards the growth and development of the Nation as a whole. The competition/ call for entries for the third edition of the Vishwakarma Award for the year 2019 was earlier announced by HRD Minister on 11 Sep 2019 and was based on the theme of "How to enhance the income of Village. Indian Society of Technical Education (ISTE) and Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Ayog also agreed to collaborate with AICTE for the Vishwakarma Awards 2019.

Applications were called in 02 categories:

Category-I: Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards (CVA)for Outstanding Innovative Team (for Students & Mentor).

Category-II: Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award (USVA)for exemplary Institutional intervention.

Under CVA, 2372 teams from various institutes, pan India, had submitted their solutions. After the following three stages of evaluation, 117 Teams were selected to exhibit their prototype at the National Convention and Exhibition held at AICTE HQ, New Delhi on 24 Feb 2020. Finally, 23 teams were selected by a jury for an award under 8 different sub-categories. Appreciation certificates and cash prices (Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 & Rs 21,000) were awarded to the top three teams in each sub-category by the Hon'ble Minister.

In order to promote the institutional intervention, the Council had invited nominations under USVA with an aim to recognize institutions that have remarkably contributed towards the growth and development of a village. A total of 188 nominations were received. Subsequently, after a detailed scrutiny and field visit, six institutes have been felicitated by the Hon'ble Minister during the event. Three institutes were honored with certificates for their meritorious work in the village development while another three were recognized for best practices.

NITI Ayog has agreed to support the shortlisted students by bringing their ideas into reality by supporting them through their pre-incubation centers of ATAL Community Innovation centre (ACIC). AICTE &MHRDs Innovation Cell has also announced to provide financial assistance to a few of the best teams of Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards after following the due process of evaluation. In addition to this, IIT Delhi has also agreed to support the best technical interventions of Vishwakarma Awards through their Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan (UBA) program by providing financial support to the institution for implementing their ideas in the village.

During the event, four MoUs were also exchanged between AICTE & IIT Kanpur, IIT Ropar, IIT Bhubaneshwar & IISER Pune in the presence of the Hon'ble Minister. The MoUs are aimed at creating internship opportunities for the students of J&K with an objective to provide such students an exposure to the academic culture at higher learning Institutes and to inspire, empower, and enhance their employability. The Hon'ble Minister also launched the digital version of the AICTE Activity Book which has been hosted on the web portal of AICTE. The Activity Book provides a comprehensive compilation of important initiatives and schemes being run by the Council for its stakeholders. It also has an active dashboard that shall continually provide an update on the beneficiaries (facts and figures) of the various schemes/ initiatives.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari say engine testing failure is no cause for concern

Ferrari have got to the bottom of Sebastian Vettels engine problem at the first pre-season Formula One test in Spain last week and are not worried about it, the team said on Monday. The Italians said the engine had been stripped and checked...

Chandrababu Naidu takes out 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in Chittoor

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Buduguru village in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Monday. During the yatra, he slammed the ruling party and said that YSRCP leaders are trying to spread rowdyism like P...

Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast

The new virus took aim at a broadening swath of the globe Monday, with officials in Europe and the Middle East scrambling to limit the spread of an outbreak that showed signs of stabilizing at its Chinese epicenter but posed new threats far...

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreiders contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020