Primary schools closed during BJP govt to be reopened if they fulfil RTE norms: Raj Education min

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara told the state Assembly on Tuesday that schools closed by the previous BJP government in "violation" of the RTE rules will be reopened from this academic session, if they fulfil the criteria. He said a proposal has been sought in this regard by constituting a committee at the district collector and sub-division officer level.

Replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Ramlal Sharma during Question Hour, Dotasara said at present 19,754 school buildings are lying vacant. The previous government had closed and merged 22,200 primary schools, he said. These schools will be reopened in the new session if they have more than 15 students as per the Right to Education (RTE) rule, the minister said, adding that even if there is a demand for opening new primary schools in addition to these, the budget will be provided by the government.

