Delhi violence: Pvt, govt schools to continue to remain closed on Wednesday, says Sisodia

Private and government schools in violence affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted. The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

There are a total of 86 centres in northeast Delhi. While Class 10 students had English exam, Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media. "The exam will be conducted in rest parts of Delhi as per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly," a CBSE official said on Tuesday.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11. As tension smouldered in the national capital's northeast and the sun set over another restive day, violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze.

Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday. He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district. However, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," a CBSE spokesperson had said.

