IP University to have computer-based entrance exam
For the first time, Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University will have computer-based entrance examination for admission, said its Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma on Wednesday.
The varsity launched its brochure and prospectus for the academic session 2020-21.
The exams will be held from April 25 to May 5, Verma said.
