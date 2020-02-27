Left Menu
Studycat Donates Free Use of Its Children's Language Learning Apps Globally

 Global edtech firm "nofollow" >Studycat Limited is donating a month's free use, globally, of its award-winning Fun Series language learning apps teaching 3-8 year-olds "nofollow" >English, "nofollow" >Chinese, "nofollow" >Spanish, "nofollow" >French and "nofollow" >German. This expands on Studycat's earlier donation of free use of its apps in the Greater China region, launched on February 4th, 2020, which received a massive response, demonstrating the urgent need for safe home learning resources for young children at this time.

To sign up, those interested can visit the "nofollow" >Apple App Store"nofollow" >Google Play Store or Studycat's website : "nofollow" >https://studycat.com/in-this-together/

Access to the apps is effective immediately. In suitable cases, the company will also offer complimentary use of its product designed for educational institutions, "nofollow" >Fun English for Schools.

Mark Pemberton, co-founder of Studycat, said: "We deeply empathize with all families affected by the virus epidemic. With schools disrupted in many areas, us parents now face a practical challenge of caring for our younger children as this situation unfolds. We need easy-to-use resources, delivering productive activities for our kids to do safely at home. Our apps were designed specifically for safe home use and we are proud to help families in some small way during this concerning crisis"

"We are deeply concerned for anyone impacted by this virus outbreak. We are determined to do our part, helping to mitigate some of the burden brought on by school disruption", added Mateo Solares, co-founder of Studycat. "We are committed to helping young children at this time, allowing them to learn new things while having fun, turning their minds to something constructive."

Studycat enables safe and convenient home learning of beginner-level English, Spanish, Chinese, French and German, as well as literacy and critical thinking. Its huge variety of fun online games, puzzles, songs and interactive exercises encourage creativity and collaboration. The company's website, "nofollow" >studycat.com, also offers hundreds of creative worksheets to help fill time productively, which families will have access to on the company's website.

Established in 1999, Studycat was started by experienced educators Mark Pemberton, Mateo Solares and Jason Bakkum. They began their journey as a brick-and-mortar language school before moving into game-based digital learning in 2006 and app stores in 2011.

About STUDYCAT

Studycat is an international leader in children's online language education, empowering young children around the world to enjoy learning a foreign language with innovative learning applications that connect homes and schools. The company's consumer solutions help children aged 3-8 learn beginner-level English, Chinese, Spanish, French and German effectively, achieving superior outcomes, using a blended approach of online and offline games and exercises. Studycat's English-language learning content is aligned with Cambridge Young Learners, a well-recognized academic curriculum and exam system. Built on the premise that young children learn most effectively through play and are motivated to study by having fun, Studycat's apps have been downloaded more than 11 million times worldwide.

Connect with Studycat on Twitter @Study_cat, Facebook @ Studycat.net. and "nofollow" >LinkedIn or visit studycat.com

Press Contact:Mark Pemberton | "nofollow" >mark@studycat.com | +886 939626382

