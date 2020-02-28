Delhi govt gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case
The Delhi government has given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a 2016 sedition case, sources said on Friday
On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya
The police had said they were leading a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.
