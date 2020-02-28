Delhi govt gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case

The Delhi government has given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a 2016 sedition case, sources said on Friday

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya

The police had said they were leading a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.