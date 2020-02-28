Left Menu
Bengal celebrates National Science Day with quiz, workshop,

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:04 IST
Around 300 students from nine schools took part in the National Science Day celebration at the Science City in Kolkata on Friday Quiz on science and technology, interactive demonstration on 'illusion' and an 'exhibit-hunt' competition were among the day-long activities organised at the Science City to mark the occasion.

The programme aimed to take science to people through non-formal participatory learning modes, the National Council of Science Museums said in a statement Over 1,500 students also joined science day celebrations at the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum as they took part in a science film making workshop.

The IIT-Kharagpur organised a first-of-its-kind two- day Science Communication Conclave The conclave, which will continue till Saturday, is aimed at bringing together researchers and science journalists for exchange of ideas, knowledge and resources and paving the way for better communication of scientific information, a spokesperson said.

National Science Day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the phenomenon of the scattering of light, known as the 'Raman Effect', by C V Raman.

