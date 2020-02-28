Left Menu
1 dead, 2 held after shooting near West Virginia University

  Morgantown
  Updated: 28-02-2020 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people have arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 am and police gave the all-clear about an hour later, University Police Chief WP Chedester said in a statement. The suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting, according to Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department, and taken into custody by campus police.

The WVU statement said officers were continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately released Counselors are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said. The apartment complex is a public-private partnership managed by WVU.

West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university's website.

