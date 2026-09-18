Pennsylvania's Measles Outbreak Sparks CDC Standoff Amid Rising Vaccine Concerns

The Pennsylvania health department has sought emergency assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address a severe measles outbreak, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The state's request is conditional on the CDC recognizing four measles-related deaths, escalating tensions between federal and state officials.

The outbreak has ignited a dispute between US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Kennedy, who questions the reported deaths' link to measles, has faced criticism for potentially minimizing the outbreak's risks. Meanwhile, Governor Shapiro accuses Kennedy of politicizing the crisis and failing to facilitate federal aid.

Pennsylvania reports over 700 cases across 37 counties, amid rising vaccine hesitancy. The state's reluctance to accept CDC aid stems from concerns about differing interpretations of measles fatalities. If unresolved, public health experts from other states might step in to assist. Vaccination rates have slowed, compounding the outbreak's challenges.