Pennsylvania’s Measles Outbreak Spurs Clash with Federal Authorities

Pennsylvania is seeking emergency assistance from the CDC as it confronts a severe measles outbreak, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The outbreak has resulted in over 700 confirmed cases and four deaths across 37 counties, making it one of the nation's deadliest.

This request comes amid a dispute with the Trump administration as U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions whether the fatalities are directly linked to measles. He has instructed the CDC not to include the Pennsylvania deaths in the national count, sparking criticism from disease experts about potential interference in state health determinations.

Governor Josh Shapiro has been accused by Kennedy of politicizing the emergency, while the state's reluctance to initially seek federal assistance due to control claims adds complexity. Rising vaccine hesitancy is cited as a significant factor in this outbreak, aligning with President Trump's return to office in 2025.