Pawar launches solar panel walled building in Pune varsity

  • Pune
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 13:52 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 13:52 IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has set up by a solar panel-walled building on its campus here in Maharashtra NCP chief Sharad Pawar inaugurated the new facility in the state-run university on Sunday.

A senior university official claimed it is the first solar panel walled building to come up in the country The new facility, named as 'Experience Centre', has been created at the School of Energy Studies, a department in the university.

"Solar panels made of Cadmium Telluride photovoltaic cells have been mounted on the glass facade of the structure With this facility, 14 to 15 units energy will be generated everyday," the official said.

SolarScape Enterprises LLP, a firm which works in the field, has brought this technology from China and created the model prototype, which would help students to conduct research on this model, he added.

