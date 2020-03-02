Simplilearn Wins 10th Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Edtech

Simplilearn has won the 10th annual Aegis Graham Bell Award in the category Innovation in Edtech. Simplilearn earned the award for its innovative Technology-driven Blended Learning solution. Simplilearn shares the award with Odo Technologies, a provider of smart classroom solutions.

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Telecommunication established the Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) as a tribute to the father of telephony, Alexander Graham Bell. The AGBA promotes innovations in the IT, Telecom, and SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud) domains and in Exponential Technologies. The award recognizes outstanding contributions by the honorees. The AGBA jury members are a blend of industry veterans, academicians and investors who evaluate the nominations on the criteria of innovativeness, market potential/impact, social impact, sustainability, and interoperability.

Simplilearn's signature innovation in blended learning offers a combination of self-paced and instructor-led online components that allows learners to access the entire program from anywhere. Today Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries to upskill, get trained, and prepare for the digital future, along with the support of the dedicated support team who address learner's queries round the clock.

"This Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Edtech is recognition of Simplilearn's leadership and innovation in the edtech field," said Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn. "The AGBA is a tribute to the outstanding work of our architects, developers, product managers, teaching assistants and instructors, and especially to their dedication in helping our learners achieve their dreams."

"Simplilearn's Edtech innovation is a true 360-degree learning approach much needed in this era where only the classroom or online learning isn't enough. I congratulate the team of Simplilearn for their efforts which gives a holistic approach to the field of Edtech," said Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder, Aegis Graham Bell Awards.

Some of Simplilearn's other significant achievements driven by this innovative learning solution:

Achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82 across all customer touchpoints, including the end of consumption of our long delivery cycle.

Achieved a course completion rate of 77%, versus the elearning industry average which stands at 10%.

Won the 2019 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Success

Won the esteemed "EC-Council ATC Circle of Excellence Award" for two consecutive years

Named "2018 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies" by Training Industry Magazine.

Won the "Paul Writer's Bangalore's Hot 50 - Innovative Use of Technology" award in 2018.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company of 2018.

