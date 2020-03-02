Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha board''s class 10 exam begins on March 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:48 IST
Maha board''s class 10 exam begins on March 3

More than 17 lakh students from across Maharashtra are expected to appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 beginning Tuesday. State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale said on Monday that the SSC exam based on the new syllabus will be organised across nine divisions--Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur--during March 3 to 23.

A total of 17,65,000 students are expected to appear for the exam. "The students should follow only official schedule of the examination that was published by the state board," Kale added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 52, number of cases climbs above 2000

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 18 over the past 24 hours to 52, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday. The accumulative number of cases in the country which has been hardest hit by the virus in Eur...

Nike temporarily closes European HQ after virus case

The Hague, Mar 2 AFP Nike on Monday temporarily closed its European headquarters near Amsterdam after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the apparel and sneaker giant said. The closure came as novel coronavirus cases climbed t...

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju calls on GC Murmu

General Officer Commanding GOC, 15 Corps Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. The Lt Governor and GoC discussed issues relating to the security mana...

Greek PM speaks to US President Trump, says has backing on borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greeces borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premiers office said on Monday.Trump, the statement added, recogni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020