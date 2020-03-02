Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students in riot-hit areas turn up for first board exam amid distress over violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:40 IST
Students in riot-hit areas turn up for first board exam amid distress over violence

With parents keeping vigil outside examination centres in riot-hit northeast Delhi, Class 12 students appeared for their physics board exam despite being distressed over the communal violence that gave many of them sleepless nights and interrupted their studies and concentration. According to the CBSE, around 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the first board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Monday. Many parents stayed put outside the examination centres during the three hours when their wards appeared for the exam. At many centres invigilators counselled students before they started writing the exams, asking them to not "get stressed due to the past week's events" and focus on the paper.

Outside the examination centres, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed which inspired confidence in parents, teachers and students. Police personnel also gave roses to students outside some centres to wish them good luck before their exam. Like Priya, a Class XII student who is a resident of Maujpur, many students said their preparations were affected due to the violence.

"I had prepared for the exam but I didn't get sufficient time for revision due to the riot situation. I could not sleep or focus because there was so much fear in the locality," said the student after her physics exam. Her mother Yogesh accompanied her daughter to the examination centre.

Parents said they had counselled their children to appear for the annual exams and not waste an academic year. Ekta Yadav, a resident of violence-hit Yamuna Vihar area, said she was tensed while preparing for the exam do to the clashes and as her parents along with her neighbours were guarding the localities. "The paper was neither difficult nor easy. We had heard reports about stone-pelting and firing in the nearby localities. Fortunately, my locality was safe. But I could hardly focus on preparation because there was always fear," Yadav said. Had the riots not taken place, Yadav said she would have prepared peacefully. Another student, Mohammad Aahil, said, "My father's factory in Karawal Nagar was vandalised during the riots on February 25 and when the situation worsened near our home in the same area, we left for a relative's place in Ghaziabad. "I didn't have my books and somehow studied using the internet. The situation is still tense and we are scared of returning to the area. I do not even have my books for my chemistry exam." Aahil said they plan to return home only after Holi.

Another class 12 student, Riya Jain, a resident of Maujour, said her coaching centre was closed as teachers at the centre could not come because of safety concerns. "Even though we had some doubts before the exam, we could not clear them," she said. Her friend Kanishka Sharma said rioters were sitting right outside their homes and there was fear that they could be attacked. Shoaib, a resident of Karawal Nagar, said, "Stones were being pelted on houses in the area, vehicles were being torched while my parents motivated me to concentrate on preparing for exams. I have had sleepless nights in the last few days because of fear".

Rohan Arya, a resident of Maujpur, said, "Physics and Maths are tough subjects and due to riots I could not go for my tuitions in Karawal Nagar". Students also said that during the first two days of the violence, they could hardly concentrate on studies as gunshots and loud threats were ringing out in their localities. Mohammad Izrish, whose son is appearing for Class XII exams and daughter for Class X exams, said his children were traumatised after seeing rioters roaming in their locality in Bhagirath Vihar with sticks, swords and guns.

"One of my daughters lost consciousness after seeing the scene and due to the fragile emotional state of my children, I shifted to Nehru Vihar to my brother's place. We returned when the situation calmed down but went back to Nehru Vihar after it seemed that the situation could again turn tense," he said. Seema Gupta, head of Gyandeep Vidya Bhawan school which was one of the exam centres, said 22 students did not turn up for the exam. "However, we received information about one student that he had left for his village from Mustafabad due to riots. We do not have any information about the other students. Some of them are also private students," she said.

Gupta said they called up their school's students and assured them of all the help. The school authorities said that if their uniforms had been burnt in the arson, they need not worry as they would be allowed entry in casual clothes in the respective exam centres. Farooq Nawab of Victoria Public School said, "Out of 121 students who were to appear for Boards, 120 were present. The one student who did not appear had also not taken the practicals." Sudesh Sharma, a teacher at Hindon Public School in Harsh Vihar, said his daughter appeared at Victoria Public School and when violence broke out in Maujpur, he was present there.

"Stone pelting had started near Maujpur Chowk and we thought students would not be safe. I helped at least 20 students in reaching their homes. At that time violence had not spread to inner lanes of Maujpur and through the lanes, we walked almost eight kilometres to Loni border from where we took a tempo to Harsh Vihar," he said. After the students were rescued, two school buses were torched and stones were pelted at the school building.

At Hindon Public School, which is one of the exam centres, 23 students were absent during the exam on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 52, number of cases climbs above 2000

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 18 over the past 24 hours to 52, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday. The accumulative number of cases in the country which has been hardest hit by the virus in Eur...

Nike temporarily closes European HQ after virus case

The Hague, Mar 2 AFP Nike on Monday temporarily closed its European headquarters near Amsterdam after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the apparel and sneaker giant said. The closure came as novel coronavirus cases climbed t...

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju calls on GC Murmu

General Officer Commanding GOC, 15 Corps Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. The Lt Governor and GoC discussed issues relating to the security mana...

Greek PM speaks to US President Trump, says has backing on borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greeces borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premiers office said on Monday.Trump, the statement added, recogni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020