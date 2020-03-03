Plan to bring medical education under ESA: Maha minister
Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukhon Tuesday said a policy would be formed to bring medicaleducation under the Essential Services Act
The Maharashtra minister for medical education wasreplying to a calling attention motion raised by MLC JogendraKawade
He said the state was also keen to start a cancer unitin JJ Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra