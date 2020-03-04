Special parent-teachers meetings being organised in govt, aided schools in northeast Delhi

Special parent-teacher meetings are being organised in government and aided schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said

"The teachers will counsel parents and students in view of the violence in the area," a senior Directorate of Education official said

Schools in the area are closed till March 7, while board exams are being conducted amid tight security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

