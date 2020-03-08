Left Menu
Drug abuse: UGC directs varsities to constitute "Say no to drugs" student bodies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:30 IST
Drug abuse: UGC directs varsities to constitute "Say no to drugs" student bodies

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities in the country to constitute "say no to drugs" student bodies to ensure there is no usage or supply of drugs on campus. The Commission noted that drug addiction has become a major challenge in many varsities and higher education institutes with numerous cases of youngsters getting addicted to substance abuse "Constitute 'say no to drugs' student bodies in your university or higher education institution under the mentorship of faculty member. The student bodies should act as an early warning system in case any misuse or abuse of drugs is detected, by informing regulatory agencies for cutting supplies.

"The student bodies should support in rehabilitation of their fellow students who are addicted to drugs, through constant communication, counselling and continued support to instill self belief and self confidence in such students," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to all Vice Chancellors. "There is an urgent need to confront the problem head on and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a national programme for drug demand reduction. A concerted plan of action bringing together narcotic bureau, NGOs and health institutions is going to be implemented from April 1," said UGC.

The student bodies constituted for the purpose in universities will be financially supported by the Ministry of Social Justice through capacity building so that they can play a decisive role in the war against drugs. "The universities may organise awareness programmes through talks by health experts on ill effects of drug usage, street plays, poster making etc. The student bodies should promote concept of 'Health Promoting University' emphasising holistic health and well being of all stakeholders," the Commission said..

