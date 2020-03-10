Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zululand University to be shut down due to violent protests

The Minister on Tuesday condemned the violence that characterizes the student protests at the University of Zululand and other tertiary education institutions throughout the country.

Zululand University to be shut down due to violent protests
In response to the current situation, Nzimande said the university has decided to suspend academic activities and ultimately shut down the university. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande, says violent campus protests only serve to delay the implementation of agreements reached with student bodies.

The Minister on Tuesday condemned the violence that characterizes the student protests at the University of Zululand and other tertiary education institutions throughout the country.

This follows violent incidents at the University of Zululand, including the torching of police and university vehicles, the torching of the SSD Building, and the use of intimidation and inflammatory language against other students.

The current Student Representative Council (SRC) administrator of the university was also attacked.

In response to the current situation, Nzimande said the university has decided to suspend academic activities and ultimately shut down the university.

"These instances of violence provide no solution to student concerns, but rather delay the implementation of the agreements reached with students, through the South African Union of Students," Nzimande said in a statement issued following a meeting with university management and student formations, held in Durban, on Monday.

During a meeting held between Nzimande and the South African Union of Students (SAUS) on 31 January 2020, SAUS agreed to call off the national shutdown with immediate effect in the wake of the common understanding and agreements reached in the meeting.

"We agreed with SAUS and Universities South Africa (USAf) that institutional matters will be dealt with at an institutional level. However, my door as a Minister and that of the department will always be open for further consultation.

"The framework includes, among others, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allocation, student accommodation, and safety and security on campus.

"What is also important from the meeting is that there was a general agreement by both parties to recommit to urgent engagements on the challenges at the institution, particularly in relation to the reported academic and financial exclusions of students and the closure of the university," Nzimande said.

On the issue of the election of the SRC, it was noted that the absence of the SRC is compounding the problem at the institution, and it was agreed with all sides that processes must be put in place to re-establish the SRC.

University commended for paying student allowances

Nzimande has commended the university for paying student allowances on time.

"This is an achievement that we welcome and I must also indicate that this has been a trend, even in some of the universities and colleges throughout the country.

"The meeting agreed that with immediate effect, there should be a process to categorize students, who have been academically and financially excluded. This process will then lead to the finalization of the registration process for these categories of students," Nzimande explained.

The Minister said he is going to engage all stakeholders on the reports of corruption and maladministration at the university.

"Of importance is the need for all role players to work together to identify problems and seek to resolve them timeously and at an institutional level," Nzimande said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to allow late tax, VAT payment for businesses hit by coronavirus

Denmark will temporarily postpone payment deadlines of tax and VAT for Danish companies to help industries struggling from the impact of the coronavirus, the Danish finance minister Nicolai Wammen said on Tuesday.With these initiatives we c...

Grizzlies: Jackson Jr., Winslow due back this week

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow are expected to return within a week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday. First-round pick Brandon Clarke isnt on the same schedule but is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this...

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

Corrects name in 9th paragraph By Ban BarkawiLONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the char...

Olympiakos and Nottm Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greek league leaders Olympiakos on Tuesday said he had coronavirus, two days before a Europa League clash with Wolves that is to be held behind closed doors. Vangelis Marinakis, who is also the owner of English second-tier club...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020