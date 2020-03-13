JNU suspends classes till March 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday ordered suspension of classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak

However, routine office work will remain unaffected, the university said as it urged all officers, faculty members and staff to be present on their duty.

