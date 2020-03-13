Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes till March 31

After JNU, the Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes on Friday with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The university also decided to close all schools run by it till March 31, but said board examinations would continue according to schedule.

"Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online," the university said. Face-to-face, group interaction or gathering of students were to be avoided till March 31. Internal assessment would be provided online, it said.

"Seminars/conferences to be postponed with immediate effect and stay in the guest house to be restricted till March 31. University examinations will continue to be conducted as per schedule," the university added. The university's librarian said the library would provide customised services by way of downloading research and teaching material for onward circulation among students.

Earlier in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended all classes with immediate effect till March 31..

