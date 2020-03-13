Coronavirus: Haryana, Punjab govt shut educational institutions till Mar 31

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Haryana and Punjab governments on Friday ordered closure of all universities and colleges till March 31. Also, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh ordered closure of all schools with immediate effect until March 31, while Haryana decided to shut schools in five districts, all neighbouring the national capital.

The Department of School Education, Haryana, has decided that all the government and private schools in five districts -- Gurgaon, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Faridabad will remain closed till March 31, officials said. However, schoolchildren in Punjab, Chandigarh and the five Haryana districts will take their exams as per schedule.

According to an advisory issued by the Panchkula-based Director General of Higher Education, "The state government has decided that all universities and colleges situated in Haryana will be closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure." The department of school education Haryana, meanwhile, in its order stated, "All the government as well as private schools situated in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon districts will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect, except for holding examinations." "The students will attend schools only to take board exams, annual exams and assessment exams, March this year as per the previous schedule. However, all the teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend the school as usual," it said, adding that schools in remaining districts shall function as per the normal schedule. The Haryana government had on Thursday declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and Health Minister Anil Vij had advised people to avoid large gatherings.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said, "Holidays have been declared in all government and private schools in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure." Punjab's Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bjawa said the government has decided to close all government, private colleges and universities till March 31. Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who is administrator of UT Chandigarh, held a meeting here to review the situation in the wake of COVID-19. The Chandigarh administration has invoked the Epidemic Disease Act to enforce preventive steps to prevent any spread of coronavirus infection.

A seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM), formed by the Punjab government to review the situation on a daily basis triggered by coronavirus scare, on Friday asked the deputy commissioners not to grant permission for mass gatherings. In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra here, the GoM also urged religious leaders and Dera (sect) heads to postpone their scheduled religious congregations.

In the wake of scare caused by coronavirus, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered ban on holding of all public rallies, big religious gatherings and sports events that attract crowds, a day after the state declared COVID-19 an epidemic. Speaking to reporters here after reviewing the situation in the state in the wake of coronavirus scare, Vij, who also holds the Health department portfolio, said, " We reviewed the situation and also took stock of things." "We took some important decisions. We have banned holding of all public rallies with immediate effect, including political rallies. Besides, any large social, religious or sporting events which attract crowds, have also been banned till further orders," said Vij. Meanwhile, two officer couple in Punjab who recently returned from Italy and Switzerland have quarantined themselves at their homes, the officials further said..

