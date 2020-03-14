Coronavirus: Panjab University suspends classes till March 31

The Panjab University here on Saturday decided to suspend classes till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus scare. All classes including personal contact programmes in the teaching departments, regional centres, institutes, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges in Punjab as well as Chandigarh shall remain suspended, an official release stated here.

The varsity's students and research scholars have been advised to vacate hostels and they may remain stationed in their respective hometowns avoiding any travel, it further stated. Besides, all internal examinations including mid-semester tests, evaluations or assessments also stand postponed, the release said.

All functions including seminars, conferences, symposia, workshops, any group activities and gatherings of any kind shall also stand postponed, it further said. Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of all technical institutions in the state till March 31..

