Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Panjab University suspends classes till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:01 IST
Coronavirus: Panjab University suspends classes till March 31

The Panjab University here on Saturday decided to suspend classes till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus scare. All classes including personal contact programmes in the teaching departments, regional centres, institutes, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges in Punjab as well as Chandigarh shall remain suspended, an official release stated here.

The varsity's students and research scholars have been advised to vacate hostels and they may remain stationed in their respective hometowns avoiding any travel, it further stated. Besides, all internal examinations including mid-semester tests, evaluations or assessments also stand postponed, the release said.

All functions including seminars, conferences, symposia, workshops, any group activities and gatherings of any kind shall also stand postponed, it further said. Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of all technical institutions in the state till March 31..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Centre opens SDRF coffers for medical equipment, quarantine measures

The Centre on Saturday said grants earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund can be utilized to procure essential equipment and take measures to quarantine people in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Stepping up its counter-m...

Soccer-UEFA urged to postpone Euro 2020, focus on domestic leagues

UEFA is being urged to prioritise domestic competitions in the wake of the coronavirus, with pressure growing for Euro 2020 to be postponed.Top-flight football across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the coronavirus,...

RS polls: Gujarat Cong starts shifting MLAs to keep BJP at bay

The Gujarat Congress on Saturday started shifting its MLAs to different destinations outside the state fearing horse-trading ahead of Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 26. Around a dozen, Congress MLAs arrived at Ahmedabad airport t...

Coronavirus: UK plans mass gathering ban, emergency laws

The UK government is planning to scale up its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, with a ban on mass gatherings expected by next week as well as emergency laws to give police the power to detain infected people. British Prime Minister B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020