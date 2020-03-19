Left Menu
Coronavirus threat: IIEST Shibpur extends suspension of

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 16:04 IST
The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) has issued a fresh notification extending suspension of classes till April 15, as a precautionary measure in view of the novel coronavirus threat. The notification signed by Registrar Biman Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday said, hostels will also remain closed till April 15.

The IIT Kharagpur and the IIEST Shibpur had earlier suspended academic activities till March 31. "All boarders except foreign students are required to vacate the hostels latest by March 21 (12 noon). If any foreign student also wants to leave hostel he/she may do so with the permission of the Dean (students welfare)," the notification said.

While students and residents on IIT Kharagpur campus had been advised not to travel outside the campus since March 13 and maintain social distancing, the institute is organising an online competition and exhibition in visual arts. An IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Thursday, on the occasion of Earth Day, which is celebrated every year on April 22, the premier technology institute is organising an online competition and exhibition in visual arts comprising drawing/painting, poster, photo story and video.

"Since everyone - students, faculty and other staff - are now being urged to keep social distancing, we will organise the Earth Day in a different way where students can participate individually and through online submission," the spokesperson said. Students from classes 1 to 11 in educational institutions, and from IIT Kharagpur can participate through online submissions.

The spokesperson said laboratory courses would remain suspended until further notice while those students, who wish to avail online facilities for classroom courses, can do so. Meanwhile security personnel are regulating entry at the campus gate in the wake of the advisory that those outside the campus should stay put at home.

Classes also remained suspended in Visva Bharati, where all the students, excepting foreigners, had vacated their hostels since March 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

