CBSE launches toll-free helpline for students, parents on coronavirus safeguards

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:56 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:24 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a toll-free helpline on coronavirus safeguards for students, officials said on Saturday. The facility is available on helpline number 1800 11 8004 from 8 am to 8 pm, initially up to March 31, they said.

"The dedicated coronavirus safeguard tele-counseling service will be provided by trained counselors who will deal with students and parents for preventive interventions, reducing transmission and counsel on first-aid to stop corona spread. They will also assist students to engage in useful and productive activities while at home," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. The board has postponed all exams till March 31 and evaluation work has also been suspended.

Earlier, the CBSE had allowed students to carry sanitizers and masks to examination centers for Classes 10 and 12 and instructed the centers to change seating arrangements to ensure the adequate distance between examinees. According to the Health Ministry, a number of COVID-19 cases reached 258 in India on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.

