Coronavirus: JNVs asked to offer unoccupied hostels to dist admins

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed Navodaya schools in the country to make their unoccupied hostels available to respective district administration to be used as any kind of medical facility in view of the coronavirus outbreak

"Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective District Administrations, aiding them to fight COVID-19," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

