Left Menu
Development News Edition

IGNOU extends submission of June 2020 term-end exams without late fee

The University had earlier extended the deadline for submission of assignments till 30th April, 2020 after the learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country were suspended till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19,

IGNOU extends submission of June 2020 term-end exams without late fee
The University had earlier extended the deadline for submission of assignments till 30th April, 2020 after the learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country were suspended till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19, Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in view the spread of CORONAVIRUS and LOCKDOWN throughout the country, IGNOU has extended the last date of accepting the June 2020 Term-end Examination forms WITHOUT ANY LATE FEE upto 30th APRIL, 2020.

Learners can submit June TEE 2020 exam form by visiting the official website www.ignou.ac.in.

The University had earlier extended the deadline for submission of assignments till 30th April 2020 after the learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country were suspended till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19,

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2 people test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, number of cases in J-K rise to 6

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to six, a senior official said on Tuesday2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has conf...

Olympics-Games postponement consideration long overdue -German confederation

A consultation over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a step in the right direction and long overdue but athletes would have preferred a quicker decision by the International Olympic Committee, the German Olympic Sports Confede...

Govt raises insolvency threshold to Rs 1 cr to help small cos

To help small companies facing the threat of defaults due to coronavirus-related lockdown, the government on Tuesday raised the threshold that would trigger insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore from current Rs 1 lakhThis raising of the thre...

COVID-19 cases go up to 8 in MP

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to eight on Tuesday after a man tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior, an official said. Earlier, six COVID-19 cases were reported from Jabalpur, while a woman was found positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020