IGNOU extends submission of June 2020 term-end exams without late fee

Keeping in view the spread of CORONAVIRUS and LOCKDOWN throughout the country, IGNOU has extended the last date of accepting the June 2020 Term-end Examination forms WITHOUT ANY LATE FEE upto 30th APRIL, 2020.

Learners can submit June TEE 2020 exam form by visiting the official website www.ignou.ac.in.

The University had earlier extended the deadline for submission of assignments till 30th April 2020 after the learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country were suspended till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19,

(With Inputs from PIB)

