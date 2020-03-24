Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University to donate Rs 1.5 cr to govt's corona relief fund

Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University in Haryana on Tuesday announced that it will donate Rs 1.5 crore to the state government's corona relief fund created to prevent the spread of the global epidemic. "The management of CCSHAU has decided to donate part of their salaries to Corona relief fund. The university family will collect an amount of about one crore fifty lakh rupees. "All the employees including officers, teaching community and non-teaching staff will be giving some portion from their one month salary, which will be contributed to the fund," university Vice Chancellor KP Singh said

The university has already distributed about 300 masks made by its Department of Textiles and Apparel Designing

"Skilled girl students residing in the university have been provided uninfected material for making masks in their houses and this process of distributing masks will continue. "The masks will be distributed free of cost to the families residing at the university to prevent them from getting coronavirus," Singh added.

