Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University to donate Rs 1.5 cr to govt's corona relief fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:23 IST
Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University to donate Rs 1.5 cr to govt's corona relief fund

Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University in Haryana on Tuesday announced that it will donate Rs 1.5 crore to the state government's corona relief fund created to prevent the spread of the global epidemic. "The management of CCSHAU has decided to donate part of their salaries to Corona relief fund. The university family will collect an amount of about one crore fifty lakh rupees. "All the employees including officers, teaching community and non-teaching staff will be giving some portion from their one month salary, which will be contributed to the fund," university Vice Chancellor KP Singh said

The university has already distributed about 300 masks made by its Department of Textiles and Apparel Designing

"Skilled girl students residing in the university have been provided uninfected material for making masks in their houses and this process of distributing masks will continue. "The masks will be distributed free of cost to the families residing at the university to prevent them from getting coronavirus," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Postponing the Olympic Games: it's complicated

- The unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic sets off an complicated and costly exercise that involves ripping up years of planning. As International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said ...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, 90 arrested for violating orders

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus, even as police arrested 90 people from across the state for flouting lockdown orders. The state govern...

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless challenges are increasing despite all efforts Narendra Modi....

CERC defers real-time power market by 2 months till June 1

Power regulator CERC has decided to defer the implementation of real-time power market till June 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. Earlier, it was scheduled to kick in from April 1 this year.The real-time power market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020