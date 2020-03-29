COVID-29 menace: MP govt to promote students sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to promote students of all classes, except standards 10th and 12th, of the state schools without exams in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. The 10th and 12th board exams are carried forward, an official spokesman said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night reviewed measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and decided to promote students of all classes of the state schools, except 10th and 12th board, he said. "The 10th and 12th board examinations will be carried forward and general promotions will be given to students of all other classes," the official said.

After the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984, the then state government had also given general promotion to students of all classes, except those appearing for the board exams. Meanwhile, Chouhan has also decided to provide ration free of cost to the poor, irrespective of whether they have ration cards or not, for the next three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.