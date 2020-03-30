Left Menu
CET for various courses postponed

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Common Entrance Test for vocations courses, which was scheduled to take place on April 22 and April 23, has been postponed indefinitely in view of the prevailing COVID-19 and lockdown, deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said her on Monday. "The Pre-University Exam has not been completed yet due to COVID-19 and also the prevailing situation is not normal. Hence, the CET exam has been postponed.

The dates would be announced in the third week of April," Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, .said in a statement. A decision on the next date would be taken after discussions with the officials of Karnataka Education Authority.

While the PUC examination was halted midway, the SSLC examination was also postponed for indefinite period in view of the lockdown in Karnataka.

