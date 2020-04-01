Left Menu
C'garh: School students to be promoted without exams

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:26 IST
In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a decision in this regard late Tuesday evening, he said.

On March 19, the state government shut all schools to prevent the spread of the deadly viral infection. In view the lockdown till April 14, it does not seem possible to conduct school exams in near future, he said. Therefore, a decision was taken to promote all students up to Class 9 and of Class 11 without holding the exams, he said.

However, a decision would be taken later on exams of some subjects of Classes 10 and 12 being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) which could not be held due to the lockdown, he said..

