Mizoram engineers extend financial aid in fight against COVID-19

The engineering fraternity of Mizoram on Wednesday joined a host of politicians, corporates and other associations in extending financial help to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Mizoram Engineering Service Association (MESA), an umbrella body of graduate engineers, donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh, PWD Engineer-in-Chief K Lalsawmvela told PTI.

The state has so far reported one positive case of COVID-19. The donations were collected from 332 MESA members based on their payscale and contributed towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he said.

Four departments the PWD, power, publich health engineering and minor irrigation & water resources form the MESA. Besides, there are 41 associate members from different departments, including the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), polution control board and police & industries, Lalsawmvela said.

Till Tuesday, 40 state legislators contributed a total of Rs 21.26 lakh to the CMRF, while over Rs 73 lakh has been donated by at least seven individuals, eight churches, 23 associations and two private enterprises, officials said..

