Delhi govt likely to tie up with online learning platform to help students during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:27 IST
Delhi govt likely to tie up with online learning platform to help students during lockdown

The Delhi government is in talks with an online learning platform to explore a programme for students that expands the accessibility of educational resources, particularly in Maths and Science subjects, during the ongoing lockdown. The government is looking to design ways to help students continue with their learning during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 situation, according to government officials. More than 9,000 students have already signed up for online classes which started on Monday.

"In an effort to design an easy and well-structured learning plan for the students of other classes as well during the period of lockdown, the Delhi government is planning to tie up with the Khan Academy," the government said in an official statement. "An educational non-profit organisation, Khan Academy, which offers interactive learning materials for students, has been working to introduce guided self-learning ways for school students with its own instructors. We are aiming to utilize the content and resources offered by this educational portal to include it in addition to the already rolled out online sessions for Class 12 students," it said.

The aim is to effectively continue with the academic cycles of the students and not let the lockdown affect their learning, it added. According to the plan, students will be provided with audio and video based content along with self-assessment exercises. "Special doubt-clearing sessions on important topics will be held for students. The team would be instrumental in facilitating live discussions and ensuring feedback," the government said.

