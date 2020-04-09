Left Menu
Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash for comparing self-quarantine to 'being in jail'

Ellen DeGeneres recently faced social media outrage this week after she compared self-quarantining during the coronavirus crisis to "being in jail."

Ellen DeGeneres recently faced social media outrage this week after she compared self-quarantining during the coronavirus crisis to "being in jail." The popular host, who like many TV hosts has made her show virtual amid stay-at-home orders, made the comment on Monday while she broadcasting her show from home.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people -- this is like being in jail, is what it is," CNN quoted DeGeneres as saying during her show. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay," the 62-year-old host said.

She also said that she feels bad for the kids at home, the college students and the parents. "I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement, and that's what I want to do," she added.

While DeGeneres also praised the commendable works of the front line responders to combat the spread of the virus, the ''being in jail'' comment resulted in a barrage of criticism. "Sitting inside her fifteen million dollar mansion complaining and comparing it to a prison, very tone-deaf ellen," one viewer commented on YouTube.

Another person tweeted: "Except that people in jail can't practice social distancing, don't have enough water or toilet paper and are going to die at exceptional rates from COVID-19. Except for that, Ellen, your quarantine experience is just like being in jail." The comedian hosted the "at-home edition" of the show which was filmed by her wife - actress Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres is not the only celebrity whose attempts at outreach during the coronavirus outbreak have backfired. Last month, 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot too had to face criticism after she posted a video of her and other celebrities singing 'Imagine' by John Lennon.

"Imagine -- IMAGINE -- having $17 million dollars and thinking that making a video clip of you singing one line of a song would help anyone," read a tweet. Netizens were on the take that singing a song would not help anyone, especially when the actors were capable of proving monetary relief. (ANI)

