Badshah shares piano version of Genda Phool after he pays 5 lakh to Ratan Kahar

Indian rapper and singer Badshah has recently shared a piano version of his latest release 'Genda Phool' on his Instagram account. Genda Phool became a blockbuster hit and almost remains on the top list of all charts.

"I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song 'Genda Phool'. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song," said Badshah.

The song was released on March 26, soon after it gains controversy after being accused of plagiarism for using Ratan Kahar's song 'Boro Loker Biti Lo' in his latest single 'Genda Phool' without giving him due credit.

Soon after the rapper has issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do whatever possible on his part on humanitarian grounds to put this right.

View this post on Instagram Please read A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on Mar 31, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

Finally, Badshah has kept his word and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artist Ratan Kahar's bank account. Badshah got in touch with the Birbhum-based folk singer Ratan Kahar via video call.

Badshah's team noted down his bank details over the phone the same day and deposited 5 lakh to Ratan Kahar's account.

After receiving the money, Ratan Kahar called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.