Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badshah shares piano version of Genda Phool after he pays 5 lakh to Ratan Kahar

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:21 IST
Badshah shares piano version of Genda Phool after he pays 5 lakh to Ratan Kahar
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (badboyshah)

Indian rapper and singer Badshah has recently shared a piano version of his latest release 'Genda Phool' on his Instagram account. Genda Phool became a blockbuster hit and almost remains on the top list of all charts.

"I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song 'Genda Phool'. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song," said Badshah.

View this post on Instagram

Genda phool on piano by @payaldevofficial, the voice behind genda phool. On piano @adityadevmusic

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on

The song was released on March 26, soon after it gains controversy after being accused of plagiarism for using Ratan Kahar's song 'Boro Loker Biti Lo' in his latest single 'Genda Phool' without giving him due credit.

Soon after the rapper has issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do whatever possible on his part on humanitarian grounds to put this right.

View this post on Instagram

Please read

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on

Finally, Badshah has kept his word and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artist Ratan Kahar's bank account. Badshah got in touch with the Birbhum-based folk singer Ratan Kahar via video call.

Badshah's team noted down his bank details over the phone the same day and deposited 5 lakh to Ratan Kahar's account.

After receiving the money, Ratan Kahar called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110 - health official

Irans coronavirus death toll has risen by 117 to 4,110, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday.The total number of infected people with the new coronavirus has reached 66,220, he said. ...

ASEAN ministers to hold special video meeting on coronavirus next Tuesday

Southeast Asian ministers will hold a special video conference on April 14 to discuss how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnams foreign ministry said on Thursday. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 15,000 people and killed ...

Space station crew blast off despite virus-hit build up

A three-man crew blasted off to the International Space Station on Thursday, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russias Roscosmos space agency and NASAs Chris Cassidy launch...

Caught in curfew, Himachal nomads start journey home

The Gaddis nomads of Himachals Chamba areas have started returning to their native places after getting special permission from authorities amid curfew restrictions in the state to contain spread of coronavirus. The nomads were preparing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020