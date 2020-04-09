'Doogie Howser' female-led reboot in works at Disney Plus

Streaming service Disney Plus is rebooting medical dramedy "Doogie Howser, MD" with a female lead. Tentatively titled "Doogie Kealoha, MD", the series will be a contemporary take on the 1989 ABC classic, which starred "How I Met Your Mother" alum Neil Patrick Harris, reported Deadline.

The new show comes from "How I Met Your Mother" and "Fresh Off the Boat" screenwriter Kourtney Kang and 20th Century Fox TV. "Doogie Kealoha, MD" is set in Hawaii and revolves around a 16-year-old half Asian, half white girl who works as a doctor. The lead character's ethnicity reflects Hawaii-born Kang’s own background.

"Doogie Howser, MD" starred Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practising medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life. The original series ran for four seasons and enjoys the status of a pop culture phenomenon. It was created by top TV showrunners of the past 30 years, the late Steven Bochco and David E Kelley.

Bochco's wife, Dayna Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco, will executive produce the new series alongside Kang, among others..

