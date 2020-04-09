BTS’s 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes first to receive 'quadruple-million certification'

BTS's latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7' has become the first and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official 'quadruple-million certification' which had sold over 4 million copies.

BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadruple 'million certification' from Gaon. In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming.

Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a 'million certification'.

On April 9, Gaon Chart announced that BTS's latest album "Map of the Soul: 7" had sold over 4 million copies, making the group the first—and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification.

'Map of the Soul: 7' was released on February 21, 2020, by Big Hit Entertainment. It is the follow-up to their 2019 extended play 'Map of the Soul: Persona', with five of its songs appearing on the album.

'Map of the Soul: 7' has been described as a pop, R&B and hip-hop album with influences from rock, trap, and EDM. Lyrically, it touches upon themes of reflection, introspection, and self-acceptance.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's first full-length album 'BLOOM*IZ' received an official platinum certification after selling over 250,000 copies, and Red Velvet's 'Bad Boy' was certified platinum in the download category after surpassing 2.5 million downloads'

Also, Davichi's 'Unspoken Words' was officially certified platinum after reaching 100 million streams.

