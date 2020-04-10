Rihanna, Jack Dorsey pledge USD 4.2 million for domestic violence victims amid COVID-19 crisis

Pop star Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have donated USD 4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order

CLF and Dorsey are each committing USD 2.1 million for a total of USD 4.2 million, in a joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence amid the lockdown, reported Variety

While Rihanna and Dorsey’s grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, “victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the announcement read. Earlier this week, Dorsey had announced that he was allocating USD 1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts. Also CLF and and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation have donated USD 2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.