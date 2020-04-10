Rihanna, Jack Dorsey pledge USD 4.2 million for domestic violence victims amid COVID-19 crisis

Rihanna, Jack Dorsey pledge USD 4.2 million for domestic violence victims amid COVID-19 crisisPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:23 IST
Pop star Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have donated USD 4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order
CLF and Dorsey are each committing USD 2.1 million for a total of USD 4.2 million, in a joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence amid the lockdown, reported Variety
While Rihanna and Dorsey’s grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, “victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the announcement read. Earlier this week, Dorsey had announced that he was allocating USD 1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts. Also CLF and and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation have donated USD 2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.
