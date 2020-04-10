Left Menu
Halle Berry says 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' is a kick to ageism in the face

Updated: 10-04-2020 16:02 IST
Halle Berry says 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' is a kick to ageism in the face
Actress Halle Berry said she did 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' as it gave her a chance to kick ageism in the face, according to a news report by Times of India.

The report says when Berry was asked if it is true that she took up 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' without reading the script, Berry said: "Yes because I was such a fan of 'John Wick' 1 and 2. I knew what it would require of me and the chance to kick ageism in the face."

"People at a certain age believe they are done and cannot do certain stuff. I knew that this would give me a very great platform to show something different which is very important," she added.

The 'John Wick' franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, has raised the bar for action films. The third chapter of the film franchise 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' released last year. It will air in India on April 12 on Star Movies.

Talking about how she got the role in the third part of 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum', Halle Berry said: "I got a phone call from my agent and my manager saying 'They're doing a 3 rd installment of John Wick. Did you ever see John Wick 1 and 2?' I said 'Oh my god! I love it! What do you mean if I ever saw it? Of course, I've seen it. Are they making a three?!' they said 'Yeah and there is a possible role for a bad female, would you be interested?' I said 'Call up Chad right now and get a meeting for me, I have to be in this movie."

