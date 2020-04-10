Former 'F.T Island' member Song Seung Hyun announces his enlisting in military

Former 'F.T Island' member Song Seung Hyun has announced that he will be enlisting in the military this month. On April 10, he took to his personal Instagram account and wrote, "Everyone, I am enlisting on April 27. I will go and come back safely. Because of the COVID-19 issue, I regret that I am not able to bid you farewell from a closer distance. Please be careful of COVID-19. Health is the most important thing. I am going to fulfill my duty to defend the nation."

Song Seung Hyun's agency, 'Wooridle Company', also released a statement that reads, "former 'F.T Island' member and actor Song Seung Hyun will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier and plans to faithfully carry out his military service duties."

"In order to respect Song Seung Hyun's own wish for a quiet enlistment, we decided not to reveal the exact time and location of his enlistment. We ask for everyone's understanding on this matter", further added.

In December 2019, Song Seung Hyun announced that he would be parting ways with 'F.T Island' and 'FNC Entertainment'. Earlier this month, he signed a new contract with H.O.T.'s Tony Ahn's management agency, 'Wooridle Company'.

