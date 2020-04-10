Left Menu
Purab Kohli says he and his family have ‘fully recovered’ from coronavirus

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:27 IST
Actor Purab Kohli on Friday revealed that he and his family have “fully recovered” from novel coronavirus. The “Rock On! 2” actor shared the news on social media and thanked his fans and well-wishers for being a constant support. “Thank you all you lovely people for your warms wishes. We really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now,” he wrote on Instagram. The actor, who is currently in London with his family, urged his fans to stay indoors and take care of their health. “Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. "God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it,” he added. Purab also gave a shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic. The actor accompanied the post with a throwback photograph of his family of four from their vacation in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Purab had revealed on Tuesday that he, his wife Lucy Payton and children Inaya and Osian "were down" with the novel coronavirus and were now on the road to recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

