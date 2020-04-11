Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung dating in real life after Love in the Moonlight’s success?

Are Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung dating in real life? This is a million-dollar question. Rumours have swirled up multiple times that they are 'secretly' ogling at each other with romantic gaze after their hearty relationship in superhit already finished drama titled Love in the Moonlight.

The drama Love in the Moonlight ended in October 2016 but the rumour surrounding Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung's relationship continue to create headlines till date. several speculations about Kim Yoo-jung and Park Bo-gum to establish their romantic tie surfaced over Internet. But the stars always refuted such claims.

In one interview, Kim Yoo-jung disclosed that her family was thinking that the 20-year-old beautiful actress has feelings for the leading man of Love in The Moonlights (i..e, Park Bo-gum). "I think I really loved Prince Lee Young (Park Bo-gum's character). Lee Young is a person who is smart and wise. How can you not love someone like that?" she clarified.

"Park Bo-gum is a really warm person, because of that, I was able easily to immerse myself into the drama, I saw Bo-gum Oppa like crown prince Lee Young, He is not only working hard in his acting, even off-camera he is very thoughtful of others and makes the cast and crew comfortable. He was a very good oppa," she added, as reported by Channel Korea.

There is no evidence to establish the fact a real life romantic relationship between Kim Yoo-jung and Park Bo-gum.

Both the actors are currently busy in their respective projects. Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam will be starring in the new tvN drama 'The Moment'. On April 9, 2020, it was reported that the drama commenced filming. The plot is yet to be revealed but Allkpop revealed that the drama is about two young adults who will be chasing their dreams.

On the other hand, Kim Yoo-jung will be seen in a new SBS' drama titled Convenience Store Saet Byel. Other actors like Ji Chang Wook, LABOUM member Solbin will be part of it, Soompi reported.

